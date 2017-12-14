ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul City Attorney Sam Clark says he is running for Minnesota attorney general.
Clark announced his campaign Thursday at the state Capitol. He was flanked by high-profile law enforcement officials, including the Hennepin and Ramsey County attorneys and former U.S. attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger.
Clark says he wants to make sure the law “protects everyone, not just those who can afford it.” He says he would push for criminal justice reform.
Attorney General Lori Swanson is considered a possible Democratic candidate for governor. Clark is one of many vying for her job.
Former Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman, state Rep. Debra Hilstrom and former state Rep. Ryan Winkler are among Democrats running. On the GOP side, former state Rep. Doug Wardlow is running.
