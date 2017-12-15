Filed Under:Benson, Local TV, Terroristic Threat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A basketball game was canceled and a school evacuated in Swift County Friday evening after a threat was made against the building.

According to the Benson Police Department, the incident happened just before 7 p.m.

Police said someone made terroristic threats against the school, where a basketball game was in progress.

The game was canceled and everyone at the game was evacuated.

Police said they did arrest the person who was making the threats, but didn’t say who that person was or what the exact nature of the threats were.

The basketball game was rescheduled for Saturday.

