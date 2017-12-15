Filed Under:Mark Dayton, Michelle Fischbach

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton says he and his next lieutenant governor had a cordial lunch as they talked over how they will work together despite party differences.

mark dayton and michelle fischbach Dayton, Fischbach Talk Party Differences At Lunch

(credit: Governor’s Office)

State Senate President Michelle Fischbach, a Republican, is becoming Dayton’s lieutenant by law as a result of him appointing Tina Smith to temporarily replace Al Franken in the U.S. Senate.

Dayton, a Democrat, says he and Fischbach talked briefly at Friday’s lunch about her desire to keep her Senate seat. Fischbach and state Republicans have said they believe state law allows her to hold both jobs.

Democrats disagree and have asked for an attorney general’s opinion.

The matter may wind up in court because Republicans could lose their Senate majority if Fischbach has to give up the seat.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch