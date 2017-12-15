ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Hundreds of students and faculty members at a St. Paul music college are left in limbo after a surprise announcement.

In an email Thursday night, McNally Smith College of Music announced they don’t have enough money to keep their doors open or pay their employees. The school is blaming their funding trouble on the decline of higher education in general, and on stricter regulations from the Department of Education. According to that email, those rules forced the school to convert to a nonprofit, which the IRS approved in April.

A lot of the students do not know what they are going to do yet. Many students were getting ready to take their finals when they got the news that their school would be closing its doors.

In that surprise email announcement, the school begged faculty to stay on board without pay through the end of the term and issue grades for the sake of students.

If the school were to shut down immediately, administrators say more than 300 students wouldn’t receive class credits for courses they have already paid for and nearly 40 students wouldn’t be able to graduate over the weekend.

One sophomore composition major who has been a student a the college for a year and a half still showed up for work and class Friday like normal, even though he doesn’t know when he will be paid.

“If there’s anybody that should be mad, it’s the faculty. I think — students, I’m 19, we’re young, we have our lives ahead of us, some of these faculty members have family and they’re dealing with them,” Ryan Pollock said. “Even if I knew this was going to happen, I wouldn’t change it. This has been an amazing year.”

McNally Smith first opened in 1985. The college currently has about 600 students and about 100 faculty members on staff.

Tuition runs about $27,000 for a full-time undergraduate student.

The term officially ends on Wednesday. Many teachers and administrators have told students that they will keep working for free in order to help sort things out.

Thursday, college president Harry Chalmiers sent the following email to students: