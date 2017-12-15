MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A WCCO viewer made a generous donation to the “sandwich man.” For 50 years Allan Law has delivered sandwiches, coats and bus tokens nightly to help the homeless. Now he has a new dependable van to help make deliveries.

A viewer who wants to remain anonymous learned of the need during a story we aired earlier this month. They made the donation in memory of their late son.

If miracles come on wheels, this is it.

“To me it’s like a dream, it’s like a blessing,” Allan Law said.

Allan Law, otherwise known as the sandwich man, has delivered 800,000 sandwiches this year alone.

He spends 365 nights a year on the streets helping others. Law also hands out blankets and socks and bus tokens.

“Now when I see someone really cold instead of a bus token where you walk four blocks to find a bus and wait for it, I’ll say get in the van,” Law said.

All because of the gift. His 17-year-old van began rusting out and became unreliable. A Twin Cities family bestowed him this gift in memory of their Nash.

“That’s what’s really special. I asked his mom today if I could carry a picture with me of him all the time. There will be one in the van right here,” Law said.

Nash found joy in every day and found happiness in helping others. Doctors diagnosed him with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at a young age. He died in April at 17 but his charitable heart lives on.

“The special thing in here again is the family that I had never met before, and because of the son, because of Nash, that’s the key. She talked about what kind of a person he was, this is what he would want,” Law said.

On the back of the van is #WWND. What Would Nash Do: a reminder to be kind and help others.

These two are kindred spirits.

“Everybody that gets in the van will know, ‘Mr. Law, where’d you get this van?’ I’ll say it came from heaven,” Law said.

Law plans to use the new van right away.

Right now he has more than dozen refrigerators in his apartment for supplies and rents five storage units. A volunteer started a GoFund Me to pay for a warehouse to keep supplies and have meetings. Click here if you’d like to help.