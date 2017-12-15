Filed Under:Drug Bust, Marijuana, Minneapolis, Morton County, Oregon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Morton County Sheriff’s Office says an Oregon man has been arrested after he attempted to travel to Minneapolis with 80 pounds of marijuana.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday at 1 p.m. a deputy arrested the 60-year-old man for possessing the large quantity of pot after a traffic stop on Interstate 94.

The man, identified as Ricky Fischer of Culver, Oregon, was traveling to Minneapolis when he was stopped for illegal window tint. The deputy then noticed several plastic totes in the back of the pickup.

ricky fischer Oregon Man Traveling To Mpls. Busted With 80 Pounds Of Pot

Ricky Fischer (credit: Morton County Sheriff’s Office)

After telling Fischer that he was actively patrolling for drug trafficking, the deputy asked if he could search the totes. Fischer gave consent to do a vehicle search.

Fischer opened the totes for the deputy to see and a strong odor of marijuana emanated from the bag. The driver then admitted that the totes contained marijuana.

capture1 Oregon Man Traveling To Mpls. Busted With 80 Pounds Of Pot

(credit: Morton County Sheriff’s Office)


Fischer was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance with an intent to deliver, a class A felony.

