MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police have taken over an unusual shooting case that was originally said to have happened in Ham Lake.

Police say a 21-year-old Elk River man was shot in the chest Wednesday night while riding in a vehicle with two other men.

One of the men called 911 from a Ham Lake gas station to report the shooting, claiming the victim was shot by someone in another vehicle.

Investigators soon saw inconsistencies in the stories of the two men, and traffic cameras further disproved their claims.

Police now believe the shooting actually happened in northeast Minneapolis.

Three people were taken into custody on suspicion of aiding and abetting second-degree assault: 31-year-old Adam Aaron Clippard of Ham Lake, 20-year-old Zachary James Hintz of Zimmerman and a teenage girl.

Minneapolis police say the suspected shooter is not in custody, and their investigation is on-going.

The victim’s identity has not been released. He was last reported to be in stable condition on Thursday.