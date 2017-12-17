MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is fighting for his life Sunday following a weekday shooting in downtown Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened Wednesday night near the 1400 block of Portland Avenue. Officers took two people into custody; their names have not been released.
The victim suffered critical injuries, and emergency crews brought him to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
A police spokesperson said Sunday that the victim remains in “extremely critical, potentially fatal” condition.
The shooting remains under investigation.