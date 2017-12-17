Filed Under:Downtown Minneapolis, Minneapolis, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is fighting for his life Sunday following a weekday shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened Wednesday night near the 1400 block of Portland Avenue. Officers took two people into custody; their names have not been released.

The victim suffered critical injuries, and emergency crews brought him to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

A police spokesperson said Sunday that the victim remains in “extremely critical, potentially fatal” condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

