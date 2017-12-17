Filed Under:Local TV, Orr, St. Louis County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 18-year-old woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota Sunday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said it is unclear who was driving the snowmobile when it struck a forestry road gate about 7 miles northwest of Orr at Lost River Road and Ash Lake Camp Road. The crash occurred just before 6:45 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old man was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of the accident is being investigated. The identities of those involved have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch