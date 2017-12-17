MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 18-year-old woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota Sunday morning.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said it is unclear who was driving the snowmobile when it struck a forestry road gate about 7 miles northwest of Orr at Lost River Road and Ash Lake Camp Road. The crash occurred just before 6:45 a.m.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old man was hospitalized with unknown injuries.
The sheriff’s office said the cause of the accident is being investigated. The identities of those involved have not been released.