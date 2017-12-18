Filed Under:Elk River, Fatal Crash, Minnesota State Patrol, Wrong-Way Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 92-year-old man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning in the north metro.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Highway 10 in Elk River, near the Main Street intersection.

The State Patrol says a Ford Ranger driven by a 92-year-old man was going the wrong way in the westbound lane when it struck a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 32-year-old woman.

On Monday, the state patrol confirmed the 92-year-old man, identified as Raymond Christensen of Elk River, was killed in the crash.

The other driver, identified as 32-year-old Marie Rose Nikle of Big Lake, suffered life-threatening injuries and is now at the Hennepin County Medical Center in serious condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch