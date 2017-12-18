MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 92-year-old man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning in the north metro.
The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Highway 10 in Elk River, near the Main Street intersection.
The State Patrol says a Ford Ranger driven by a 92-year-old man was going the wrong way in the westbound lane when it struck a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 32-year-old woman.
On Monday, the state patrol confirmed the 92-year-old man, identified as Raymond Christensen of Elk River, was killed in the crash.
The other driver, identified as 32-year-old Marie Rose Nikle of Big Lake, suffered life-threatening injuries and is now at the Hennepin County Medical Center in serious condition.