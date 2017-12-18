ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Republican planning to challenge Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson in next year’s election is suspending his campaign.
Rep. Tim Miller announced Monday he’d scrap his bid for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District and will instead run for a third term in his state House seat. Miller’s exit leaves fellow Republicans Dave Hughes and Matt Prosch in the race.
Hughes gave Peterson a scare in 2016, losing the election by just 5 percentage points in a race few expected to be close. Miller struggled to pull in much in fundraising since entering the race in April.
Miller says a candidate would need to raise money to unseat Peterson. He’s represented the northwestern Minnesota district since 1991.
