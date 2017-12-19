MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 30-year-old woman was arrested Monday after a 16-day old baby was found dead at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex, according to police.
Brooklyn Park police responded at about 4:11 p.m. Monday to the Willows Apartment Complex on a report of a medical situation. When officers arrived, they located a 16-day old baby unconscious. The baby’s mother told police she was dead.
First responders made resuscitation attempts for about 40 minutes, but the infant was pronounced dead.
The baby’s mother, identified as 30-year-old Melissa Anastaisa Hicks, was arrested for child endangerment. The incident remains under investigation.