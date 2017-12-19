Filed Under:Baby Death, Brooklyn Park Police Department, Child Endangerment, Melissa Anastaisa Hicks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 30-year-old woman was arrested Monday after a 16-day old baby was found dead at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex, according to police.

Brooklyn Park police responded at about 4:11 p.m. Monday to the Willows Apartment Complex on a report of a medical situation. When officers arrived, they located a 16-day old baby unconscious. The baby’s mother told police she was dead.

Police: Baby Found Dead In Brooklyn Park, Mother Arrested

(credit: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

First responders made resuscitation attempts for about 40 minutes, but the infant was pronounced dead.

The baby’s mother, identified as 30-year-old Melissa Anastaisa Hicks, was arrested for child endangerment. The incident remains under investigation.

