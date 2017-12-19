Filed Under:Columbia Heights Police Department, Gianna Jean Sanders, Package Thief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a woman who was caught on camera stealing a box containing a child’s toy outside a home in Columbia Heights.

Surveillance video shows the woman grabbing the package, which had a child’s toy. At the same time across the street, a man also took a package from outside a home. The two then got in a car together.

gianna jean sanders Police: Woman Arrested In Columbia Heights Holiday Package Theft

(credit: Columbia Heights Police Department)

Authorities identified the woman as Gianna Jean Sanders. She was taken into custody on Monday on suspicion of mail theft, intentionally removing mail addressed to another without claim.

Police say the man she was with is still at large and during her arrest, authorities discovered other packages stolen from nearby doorsteps.

