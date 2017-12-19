MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team resumes play on Thursday night.

That’s short term. The long term, it’s about next season and beyond. DeLaSalle’s Gabe Kalscheur is part of that plan. The 6 foot, 5 inch shooting guard is a senior ready to make a move in his home state.

He is a gym rat, and because of that, Gabe Kalscheur has learned how to shoot the basketball. He has a rhythm, he has patience, he has a pace and he makes opponents pay.

“I’m a shooting guard. I shoot the ball very well and I rely on my defense a lot. My defense sparks up my offense and I love to play that way,” Kalscheur said.

He’s grown into it, understanding there are nights he has to be the man, and understanding his teammates are always watching.

“Great kid, great leader on and off the floor. Strong mentally and physically and just a great person to be around,” DeLaSalle coach Travis Bledsoe said.

With his mother and his sister at his side, he made a decision about his future earlier this fall. He will play for the Gophers, choosing to join two other Minnesota seniors from Cretin Derham Hall and Orono and play for the hometown Gophers.

“I just want to say stay home and play with a great coach. The place is going up, Minnesota is going up and they’re going in a great direction right now. They’re looking great,” Kalscheur said.

That’s next year. This year, the focus on trying to win a seventh straight state title. Kalscheur knows what that takes, because he’s worked his way to the top.

“Especially going to DeLaSalle, you’ve got to be fearless. Got to be fearless because grinders win. Grinders win, that’s our motto and that’s what we do,” Kalscheur said.