The entire complexion of the NFC playoff picture changed in Week 6, when Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collar bone.

Rodgers rushed his way back and played last week at the Carolina Panthers, but threw three interceptions as Green Bay lost to Carolina 31-24. The Packers were officially eliminated from playoff contention after the Atlanta Falcons beat Tampa Bay Monday night.

So what does that mean for Rodgers the rest of the season?

First and foremost, the Minnesota Vikings head to Green Bay on Saturday to face the Packers. The Vikings clinched the NFC North title after beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Saturday’s game is only meaningful for the Vikings, who are looking to secure home field in the playoffs and a first-round bye.

Other than the revenge factor, the game means nothing for the Packers. All they can accomplish with a win is preventing the Vikings from playing more than one home playoff game.

Read into it what you want, but the Packers re-signed quarterback Joe Callahan on Monday. Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy told the media Monday Rodgers was sore after taking a couple big hits against the Panthers, and wouldn’t commit to naming Rodgers the starter against the Vikings. That was, of course, before they were eliminated from the playoffs.

While Rodgers played admirably in his return, his three interceptions were also underthrown balls, likely because his surgically repaired collar bone isn’t 100 percent. He was medically cleared to return, but that doesn’t mean he’s 100 percent.

Would the Packers be willing to risk Rodgers getting hurt again to give him a chance to stick it to his rivals after the Anthony Barr hit knocked him out?

If there is any common sense involved, the answer is no. The Packers would never hear the end of it from fans if they put Rodgers on the field in a meaningless game and either re-injured that collar bone or did something worse.

Signing a third quarterback to the active roster is also telling that Rodgers is done for the season, and that Brett Hundley is likely to be the starter Saturday night against the Vikings.