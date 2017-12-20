(credit: Cafe Cyan)

By Linda Cameron

To cater or be catered? Now is the time to reserve your space for a New Year’s Eve celebration. If planning a catered party in your home, reserve a caterer now or you’ll wind up as cook, dishwasher and barkeep. Is your caterer’s delivery schedule full? Some services allow in-person pickups on the last day of December. But first, you must make arrangements for a New Year’s Eve order pickup.

Fat Lorenzo

5600 Cedar Ave. S.

Minneapolis, MN 55417

612-822-2040

www.fatlorenzos.com

On New Year’s Eve, what can be more comforting than Italian comfort food? You can place your order through Fat Lorenzo’s online catering menu. Catering arrangements are easy and flexible. For last-minute catering, Lorenzo has you covered with same day and next day services. Fat Lorenzo will be open New Year’s Eve for order pickup and delivery. Please note the catering menu excludes alcoholic beverages. Also, Lorenzo provides servers only for weddings. But the pasta, breads and pizzas are delicious and the catering costs comfortably affordable.

Chowgirls Killer Catering

336 Hoover St. N.E.

Minneapolis, MN 55413

(612) 203-0786

www.chowgirls.net

Chowgirls has killer catering services and a killer book about party food. But it’s the made-from-scratch creative party recipes that made Chowgirls a catering sensation. You can order fully catered dinners with all the trimmings. Or for more casual celebrations, Chowgirls has a convenient a la carte. Unless your party is a BYOB, a bartender comes with the beverage delivery. Pickups have a $250 order minimum, and drop-offs a $500 sales minimum. Chowgirls does allow in-person New Year’s Eve pickups with advanced notice.

Cornerstone Buffet & Restaurant

233 Kraft Drive S.E.

Melrose, MN 56352

(320) 256.6001

www.cornerstonebuffetrestaurant.com

Cornerstone has a generous geographical radius for full-service catering. With locations in Melrose and Sartell, Cornerstone services Central Minnesota, Twin Cities metro, and nearby cities and towns. The restaurant also has private event space for business meetings and smaller social gatherings. Cornerstone Buffet caters holiday events, which include Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. If you have last-minute New Year’s Eve arrangements, you can call in your order and pick up the same day.

Big Bowl Chinese Express



Edina, MN 55435

(952) 548-5315

www.bigbowlchineseexpress.com

The catering at this multi-location fast food takeout is an express delivery service. The delivery option requires 48-hour notice and a $250 order minimum. In addition are delivery fees. But the sumptuous banquet-style meals take the bite out of such out-of-pocket expenses. Still, if fees and minimums are a bother, you can arrange to pick up your order. Arranging a pickup shouldn’t be too much trouble, with so many express locations nearby. But before announcing yourself on New Year’s Eve, call at least three days before.

Nonna Rosa’s Wine Bar

4168 W. Broadway Ave.

Robbinsdale, MN 55422

(763) 537-3700

www.nonnarosaswinebar.com 4168 W. Broadway Ave.Robbinsdale, MN 55422(763) 537-3700 You’re in luck if you come to Nonna’s for a New Year’s Eve bash. This charming and congenial neighborhood restaurant bar has always had late hours for New Year’s Eve. Reservations for holiday catering are now being accepted, so book yours quickly. If catering requests are booked to capacity, consider ordering a New Year’s Eve takeout. Or opt for a New Year’s Day brunch break somewhere.

