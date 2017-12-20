By Linda Cameron
To cater or be catered? Now is the time to reserve your space for a New Year’s Eve celebration. If planning a catered party in your home, reserve a caterer now or you’ll wind up as cook, dishwasher and barkeep. Is your caterer’s delivery schedule full? Some services allow in-person pickups on the last day of December. But first, you must make arrangements for a New Year’s Eve order pickup.
Fat Lorenzo
5600 Cedar Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55417
612-822-2040
www.fatlorenzos.com
On New Year’s Eve, what can be more comforting than Italian comfort food? You can place your order through Fat Lorenzo’s online catering menu. Catering arrangements are easy and flexible. For last-minute catering, Lorenzo has you covered with same day and next day services. Fat Lorenzo will be open New Year’s Eve for order pickup and delivery. Please note the catering menu excludes alcoholic beverages. Also, Lorenzo provides servers only for weddings. But the pasta, breads and pizzas are delicious and the catering costs comfortably affordable.
Chowgirls Killer Catering
336 Hoover St. N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 203-0786
www.chowgirls.net
Chowgirls has killer catering services and a killer book about party food. But it’s the made-from-scratch creative party recipes that made Chowgirls a catering sensation. You can order fully catered dinners with all the trimmings. Or for more casual celebrations, Chowgirls has a convenient a la carte. Unless your party is a BYOB, a bartender comes with the beverage delivery. Pickups have a $250 order minimum, and drop-offs a $500 sales minimum. Chowgirls does allow in-person New Year’s Eve pickups with advanced notice.
Cornerstone Buffet & Restaurant
233 Kraft Drive S.E.
Melrose, MN 56352
(320) 256.6001
www.cornerstonebuffetrestaurant.com
Cornerstone has a generous geographical radius for full-service catering. With locations in Melrose and Sartell, Cornerstone services Central Minnesota, Twin Cities metro, and nearby cities and towns. The restaurant also has private event space for business meetings and smaller social gatherings. Cornerstone Buffet caters holiday events, which include Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. If you have last-minute New Year’s Eve arrangements, you can call in your order and pick up the same day.
Edina, MN 55435
(952) 548-5315
www.bigbowlchineseexpress.com
4168 W. Broadway Ave.
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
(763) 537-3700
www.nonnarosaswinebar.com