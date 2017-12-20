MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old Hutchinson woman early Tuesday morning.
According to the state patrol, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva was traveling westbound on Highway 7 near Oxford Avenue in Watertown Township at around 3:47 a.m. when it started driving off the roadway. The vehicle drifted to the left side where it met a driveway and then vaulted into a tree.
The passenger, identified as Nikole Beneke, was killed in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver, identified as 40-year-old Jonathan Burge of Minneapolis, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
According to the state patrol, Burge had alcohol in his system.
No word on if Burge has been arrested in connection to the incident.