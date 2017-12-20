Filed Under:Missing Person, Redwood Falls
(credit: BCA)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old man who’s been missing since October.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says that Mato Dow, of Redwood Falls, was last seen at a relative’s apartment on Oct. 13. No one has heard from him since, and there is concern for his welfare.

Additionally, up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to his whereabouts.

mato dow gas station $2,000 Offered In Search For Missing Redwood Falls Man

(credit: BCA)

Authorities say a gas station surveillance photo of Dow taken shortly before he disappeared shows him wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray long shorts and dark shoes.

Anyone who’s seen Dow or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Redwood Falls police at 507-637-4005 or call 911.

