MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have hired new managers for all but one of their minor league affiliates, continuing the overhaul of the organization entering chief baseball officer Derek Falvey’s second season in charge.
The Twins announced Wednesday the following managerial appointments: Joel Skinner at Triple-A Rochester, Tommy Watkins at Double-A Chattanooga, Ramon Borrego at Class A Fort Myers, Toby Gardenhire at Class A Cedar Rapids, Dan Ramsay at their rookie league club in Fort Myers and Robbie Robinson at their Dominican league team.
The only holdover is Ray Smith at rookie league club in Elizabethton. Skinner, Ramsay and Robison are new to the organization. Gardenhire, the son of former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, was the hitting coach for the rookie league team in Fort Myers in 2017.
