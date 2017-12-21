Filed Under:Iowa, Kevin Reynolds, Kim Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The husband of Iowa’s first female governor has unveiled a doll of himself at the state Capitol, adding a twist to a popular — and some would say strange — tradition honoring the state’s first ladies.

Kevin Reynolds, husband of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, was on hand Wednesday as a doll with his likeness became the newest addition to a permanent display case at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines.

The case holds dolls of most Iowa first ladies in history, dating back to territorial governors. Clad in tiny inaugural gowns, the dolls are from a mold based on former first lady Billie Ray, who started the tradition more than 40 years ago.

Officials say Kevin Reynolds’ doll, which is slightly taller than the others, was made in Colorado.

