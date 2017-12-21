(credit: The O'Shaughnessy Theater)

The annual Katie McMahon’s Celtic Christmas concert returns to The O’Shaughnessy at 7:30pm on Friday, December 22 for one of the theater’s most popular family holiday traditions. A new show every year, McMahon brings songs from her extensive collection of international carols along with her celebrated harp-playing, lively Irish dance with 20 Corda Mor Irish Dancers, and this year’s special guests, the Center for Irish Music’s Advanced Youth Ensemble, featuring talented and award-winning young musicians on flute, fiddle, banjo and accordion.

Click here for more.

