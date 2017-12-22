MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The holiday travel season kicks into high gear Friday.
Millions of Americans are hitting the roads, skies and rails to celebrate the holidays with their families and loved ones.
AAA says a record 107 million Americans will be on the move between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1. And the 48 hours before Christmas Eve is the busiest time.
More than 97 million people are expected to hit the roads. Nearly 6.5 million are flying.
Thanks to good weather, family and friends should be arriving on time.