MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a man wanted for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint hope he hears their plea to turn himself in.

Police have been looking for Jahon Douglas since Thursday afternoon. That’s when a witness told officers they saw him kidnap Nicole Smith.

As of the beginning of this month, Douglas was ordered not to have any contact with her.

“He’s going through a lot but we want him to realize that we’re here for him and that we love him,” Jahon’s brother Fred Douglas said.

With each passing hour, the worry grows for the family of Jahon Douglas. He’s suspected of kidnapping on and off again girlfriend Nicole Smith in the parking lot of Minneapolis Mart in Minnetonka.

His aunt calls his state fragile.

“We’ve been trying to get him help but it’s like going against a brick wall, it’s hard to get help until they do something and that’s what is so sad,” aunt Tina Schleif said.

She doesn’t think Douglas would hurt Smith. But she is concerned about both of them.

“I think that he’s at a point now that he’s just feeling, um, hopeless, you know, and that can be very scary,” Schleif said.

Police confirm they have responded to domestic situations between Douglas and Smith. That coupled with the attempted kidnapping makes police want to find them as soon as possible.

“I would just like both of them located. Their health and well-being would be our top concern,” Capt. Shelley Petersen said.

Douglas’ family pleads for him to turn himself in, saying they’ll help him through whatever happens.

“Make sure that you know that we’re here for you and we’ll do everything we can to get you through this,” Fred Douglas said.

The car Douglas fled the scene in is a 2001 silver Pontiac Bonneville, license plate 947 WWM.

It has a rear spoiler and one headlight is burned out. If you see the car, call 911. Police warn Douglas should be considered armed and dangerous.