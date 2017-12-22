(credit: CBS)
With the holidays right around the corner, why not serve a new cocktail to your guests? Ian Lowther, beverage director for Red Cow, shares this holiday cocktail recipe.
Ingredients
3 dashes bitters
1/3 oz. lemon juice
1/3 oz. lime juice
2/3 oz. sage cranberry syrup (see below)
2 oz. Bourbon
1 egg white
Sage-Cranberry Syrup Recipe
1 cup cranberries
1 cup water
4 sprigs sage
2 cups sugar
Puree cranberries, sage, and water. Mix with sugar and heat on low until sugar is dissolved. Strain through a fine strainer.
Directions
Add all ingredients to a shaker tin and shake with ice. Strain from into a shaker without ice and shake again. Fine strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with additional bitters.