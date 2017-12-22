MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings are relatively healthy heading into their Week 16 trip to Lambeau Field.
The team’s injury report lists cornerback Tramaine Brock Sr. as out for Saturday’s game, while safety Andrew Sendejo, left tackle Riley Reiff and cornerback Mackensie Alexander are all questionable.
Reiff and Alexander both missed last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Sendejo and Alexander were full participants at Thursday’s practice, while Reiff participated on a limited basis.
As for the Green Bay Packers, wide receiver Davante Adams and cornerback Demetri Goodson will not play in Saturday’s game. Linebacker Nick Perry is doubtful, while guard Jahri Evans, cornerbacks Davon House and Damarious Randall and linebacker Clay Matthews are questionable.
The Packers will also be without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was placed on injured reserve this week. Rodgers missed most of the season with a broken collarbone, but returned briefly last week in the Packers’ loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Adams is the Packers’ leading receiver this season, with 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Packers have been eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The Vikings are jockeying for the top NFC seed with the 12-2 Philadelphia Eagles.
The best move for Rogers and Adams. If there’s one thing that’s worse than injury, it’s reinjury. Wish them the both the best.