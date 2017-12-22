Filed Under:Green Bay Packers, Local TV, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings are relatively healthy heading into their Week 16 trip to Lambeau Field.

The team’s injury report lists cornerback Tramaine Brock Sr. as out for Saturday’s game, while safety Andrew Sendejo, left tackle Riley Reiff and cornerback Mackensie Alexander are all questionable.

Reiff and Alexander both missed last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sendejo and Alexander were full participants at Thursday’s practice, while Reiff participated on a limited basis.

As for the Green Bay Packers, wide receiver Davante Adams and cornerback Demetri Goodson will not play in Saturday’s game. Linebacker Nick Perry is doubtful, while guard Jahri Evans, cornerbacks Davon House and Damarious Randall and linebacker Clay Matthews are questionable.

The Packers will also be without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was placed on injured reserve this week. Rodgers missed most of the season with a broken collarbone, but returned briefly last week in the Packers’ loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Adams is the Packers’ leading receiver this season, with 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Packers have been eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The Vikings are jockeying for the top NFC seed with the 12-2 Philadelphia Eagles.

Comments (3)
  1. Todd Robinson says:
    December 22, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    The best move for Rogers and Adams. If there’s one thing that’s worse than injury, it’s reinjury. Wish them the both the best.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch