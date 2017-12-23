Filed Under:Ingebretsen's, Local TV, Tony Peterson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Christmas Eve approaches, the last-minute shopping rush is in full swing. Of course, some items on your holiday lists can’t be bought until the last minute.

Ingebretsen’s in Minneapolis has been a must-stop for anyone looking to serve Scandanivan treats since it opened in 1921. As photojournalist Tony Peterson shows us, the market holds a special tradition for many Twin Cities families.

Ingebretsen’s closed at 5 Saturday and won’t reopen until Tuesday. But along with all those treats, you’ll find Scandinavian clothing, crafts and home decor.

Watch the video above for the full story.

