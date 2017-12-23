MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement from across the state came together Saturday to honor a small town firefighter who died.
Forty-year-old Jeff Vollmer died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at his home in Mayer.
Firetrucks with black ribbons lined the street outside Mayer Lutheran High School for Saturday’s service.
The volunteer firefighter’s death came just hours after he had taken part in a physically-challenging training exercise.
Hundreds of neighbors, fellow first responders and community members paid their respects to Vollmer’s wife and two little girls.
The pastor at Saturday’s service talked about how Vollmer followed in his father’s footsteps into the field, but other factors played a role in his career choice.
“You know, it’s interesting because when I first met Jeff at our church and I talked to him and spent some time with him, I asked him a very simple question. What is it that draws you to being a firefighter? Without hesitation, he said, ‘It’s a calling on my life.’ He said, ‘To be the first one in to help someone in need,'” Rev. Mike Gmetro said.
The exact cause of Vollmer’s death will be determined by a medical examiner.