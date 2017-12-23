MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you had some last-minute shopping to do Saturday, you certainly weren’t alone.

Experts say stores see around a 60 percent jump in foot traffic the Saturday before Christmas Eve. December 23 is on track to be the second busiest shopping day of 2017.

WCCO’s Kate Raddatz talked to shoppers about the final holiday rush, with the help of a holiday jingle…

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, at the busy Rosedale mall…

“It’s really busy,” Joy Ford, from St. Paul, said. “I’m just getting some last minute stuff.”

Everyone’s shopping hurriedly—it was hard to get anyone to stop.

Yes they’re Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree—let the Christmas spirit ring.

“I absolutely love Christmas. I breathe Christmas,” Ian Humsey, from Woodbury, said.

Later they’ll have some Costco pie—and do a ton of wrapping.

“I don’t really like wrapping gifts so I might just throw them in a bag,” Marie Clysdale, from Roseville, laughed.

You will get some earbuds or an Apple Watch when you’re here.

Joyfully singing let’s be jolly.

Oh no! I forgot a gift for Molly (Rosenblatt).

“I’m actually going to get some gifts for my dog,” another shopper said.

Rocking Around the Christmas Tree—have a happy holiday.

Next year you’ll be shopping merrily.

In the same procrastinating way!

The Mall of America is open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas. Target will close at 10 or 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve depending on your local store and will also close for Christmas.