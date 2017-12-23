Filed Under:Arden Hills, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 79-year-old woman was killed in a crash in the northeastern metro Friday afternoon.

According to State Patrol, Betty Lou Lundeen was driving southbound on Snelling in Arden Hills when she turned in front of a Honda Civic going northbound on Snelling.

Betty Lundeen was killed in the crash, according to State Patrol. Her passenger, 81-year-old Carl Darwin Lundeen was transported to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injures.

The Civic’s driver, 35-year-old Michael Scott Ancheta, also received non-life threatening injuries.

