Filed Under:Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona says President Donald Trump is certain to face an independent challenge in the next presidential election, if not one from within the party. And Flake is not ruling out being that challenger.

Flake has been fiercely critical of Trump, even while supporting parts of his agenda, like the new tax cuts. Trump in turn has denounced the senator, who’s not seeking re-election next year.

jeff flake and donald trump Sen. Flake Is Not Ruling Out Run Against Trump

Jeff Flake and Donald Trump (credit: CBS)

Flake says if Trump continues on his path, and if Democrats lean left, a “huge swath of voters” will be “looking for something else.”

Asked on ABC’s “This Week” whether he might run for president in 2020, Flake said “That’s not in my plans” but “I don’t rule anything out.”

He says Republicans must marginalize the party’s “ultra-nationalist” element.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch