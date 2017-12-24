MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota commission that advocates for deaf residents is teaming up with the University of Minnesota to test ways to help home care workers better understand age-related hearing loss.
Minnesota Daily reports that the Commission of Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing Minnesotans announced the partnership earlier this month. The collaboration will test three modules that aim to help health care workers.
Emory Dively is the commission’s deputy director. He says the modules cover what age-related hearing loss is, how to identify it, its health impacts and strategies and technologies that can help effective communication.
The modules will be tested at some senior care facilities in the coming months before a larger roll-out next year.
Dively says the modules will also be made available on the university’s website.
