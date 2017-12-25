MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A baby girl was born on the side of the road on a frigid Christmas morning in central Minnesota.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says the child was born around 9:20 a.m. in a vehicle on the side of the road. Meanwhile, temperatures outside were hovering around zero degrees.

According to dispatch reports, the baby was breathing well and an ambulance arrived to help the family about 10 minutes after the girl was born.

Chisago County is about 50 miles north of the Twin Cities.

