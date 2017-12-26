2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Cook, Missing Person, St. Louis County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 72-year-old man is missing after he went hunting on Christmas Day.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, David Quiser of Cook told a family member at 1:30 p.m. Monday that he was going hunting in the area of Highway 24 and Holm Road in Beatty Township. Later, the family became concerned when he failed to return home.

A search was initiated in the area by the St. Louis Volunteer Rescue Squad, but Quiser was not located.

Quiser is believed to be driving a tan-colored 2002 Ford Crew cab pickup bearing Minnesota license plate 56ZJ.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to call 911 if they have any information as to Quiser’s whereabouts.

