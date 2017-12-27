MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a fire in Marshall destroyed a home and killed a resident Monday.
According to Marshal fire officials, fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire on the 600 block of Elaine Avenue around 1:35 p.m. Monday. Smoke from the fire could be seen from a distance, and fire crews needed to block off part of the road to control traffic on the street.
The house was a total loss.
Fire officials say one person, who is believed to be a resident of the house, died in the fire.
The victim’s identity has not been released pending family notification.