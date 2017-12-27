(credit: CBS)

By Linda Cameron

A good New Year’s Day brunch is a great New Year jumpstart. Although some retail stores are closed, there is activity in Bloomington, Burnsville and, of course, Twin Cities. The Lakers and Timberwolves will be going head to head at Target Center. For laughs, there’s comedy theater. You and your family can wander through Mall of America or get out of a tight situation in Rochester. If planning a restful day at home, it will probably be spent tidying up from the night before.

New Year’s Day Gatsby Band Brunch

Bank Restaurant

88 South 6th St.

(612) 656-3255

Minneapolis, MN 55402

www.bankrestaurantmpls.com

Date: Jan. 1, 2018, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

After a New Year’s Eve celebration, take the family to a next-day brunch with jazz music. The Gatsby Live Jazz Band will be performing from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. But gear up for the breakfast buffet, which starts at 7:00 a.m. No need to waken the family too early. Just arrive in time to take in the sound of jazz.

Triple Espresso

Ames Center

12600 Nicollet Ave.

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 895-4685

Date: Jan. 1, 2018 at 3 p.m.

This high octane comedy pours out the ups and downs of trying to be a king (or queen) of comedy. It’s about trying to break into show biz through competitive comedic standups and satiric prat falls. The performance takes the audience through a labyrinth of laughs that brings on the tears. Only a singer/musician, a magician and a real comic can tell their stories in stirring harmony. Sometimes breaking into comedy requires being a real magician.

Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Target Center



Minneapolis, MN 55403

(612) 673-1234

Date: Jan. 1, 2018 at 7 p.m.

The Timberwolves take on the Lakers on New Year’s Day. If the Timberwolves score a victory, another chapter in basketball history will begin. Timberwolves tickets can be purchased online. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Unless you plan to watch the game from home, gather the family for the game at Target Center.

Nickelodeon Universe



5000 Center Court

Bloomington, MN 55425

(952) 883-8800

Date: Jan. 1, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Nickelodeon has loads of attractions for kids. Parents also enjoy this definitive world of entertainment. Carousel, Crazy Cars, Ghost Blasters and Log Chute are family joy rides. Plus, this universe rocks with mounds of interactive attractions. All those New Year’s Eve fests can be exhausting. But resolutions are for New Year’s Day, so resolve to try recharging at the Nickelodeon. But check for early closings first, since Nickelodeon holiday schedules are subject to change.

UNRAVELED Escape Room

Lower Level



Rochester, MN 55901

(507) 400-0386

Date: Jan.1, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mazes are amazing, no matter your age. But the Escape Room is a tunnel full of suspenseful twists and turns. Children must be at least 10 years old and under adult supervision. Families don’t have to wait for Halloween to test problem solving skills under eerie conditions. (Imagine!) UNRAVELED has themed public and private rooms that follow a storied line. Ever been stuck in a tunnel during rush hour commutes? Unraveling from the Escape Room can put you in a better position to handle rush hour traffic tie-ups. (Note: UNRAVELED is not for those afraid of the dark or enclosed spaces.)

