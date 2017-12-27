MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A southern Minnesota bar was completely destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.
According to the Janesville Police Department, officers responded to motion-activated alarms at the Dog House Bar and Grill at 210 North Main Street just after 3:30 a.m.
When police arrived, the bar was fully engulfed in flames. Police said no one was injured in the fire, but the building is a total loss.
The business next door, Wiste’s Market, was also damaged, police said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.