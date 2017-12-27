2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Janesville, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A southern Minnesota bar was completely destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers responded to motion-activated alarms at the Dog House Bar and Grill at 210 North Main Street just after 3:30 a.m.

When police arrived, the bar was fully engulfed in flames. Police said no one was injured in the fire, but the building is a total loss.

The business next door, Wiste’s Market, was also damaged, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch