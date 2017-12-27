2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Fatal Fire, Lakeville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Family members have identified the man killed in a Lakeville house fire Tuesday morning.

jonathan white 1 Lakeville Fire Victim Planned To Be Groomsman In Sisters Wedding Next Year

(credit: GoFundMe)

Jonathan Charles White died in the fire on the 18000 block of Jasmine Way, according to a GoFundMe page created by a family member.

Fire crews found the home engulfed in flames around 3 a.m. While two people were able to make it out, White was not.

Crews found his body inside. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The home was a total loss.

According to the GoFundMe page, White was planning to be a groomsman in his sister’s wedding in June.

The family is asking for financial help in paying for White’s funeral and finding a new home. You can donate to their GoFundMe here.

