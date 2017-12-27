MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Family members have identified the man killed in a Lakeville house fire Tuesday morning.
Jonathan Charles White died in the fire on the 18000 block of Jasmine Way, according to a GoFundMe page created by a family member.
Fire crews found the home engulfed in flames around 3 a.m. While two people were able to make it out, White was not.
Crews found his body inside. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The home was a total loss.
According to the GoFundMe page, White was planning to be a groomsman in his sister’s wedding in June.
The family is asking for financial help in paying for White’s funeral and finding a new home. You can donate to their GoFundMe here.