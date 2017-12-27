MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a notable Pro Bowl snub, Vikings safety Harrison Smith had a monster game Saturday in Green Bay. The performance certainly turned some heads.
On Wednesday, the team announced Smith has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for that performance.
In the game against the Packers, Smith recorded his first career multi-interception game when he picked off quarterback Brett Hundley twice. He has five interceptions this year, which ties his career high.
Smith, of Tennessee, also got seven total tackles (five solo), two pass breakups, one tackle for a loss and one quarterback pressure, according to the Vikings.
The team says Smith was the driving force behind the Vikings’ first shutout win since Dec. 5, 1993 – and their first shutout of the Packers at Lambeau Field ever.
Smith stands alone as the only player in the NFL with at least 70 tackles, five interceptions and one sack.
The award it the third of its kind this year for a player on the team. Sam Bradford received the offensive award in Week 1 along with kicker Kai Forbath in Week 7. Defensive end Everson Griffen got the defensive award of the month in October and quarterback Case Keenum earned the offensive player of the month in November.