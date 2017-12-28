MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roseville police are looking for a runaway teen.
Amy Yolanda Severson, 15, was last seen by her family on the early evening of Dec. 15.
Police say she left home after an argument with family members, leaving her cellphone and money behind.
Severson is 5-feet-3 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and wears her hair braided with gold clips.
She was last seen wearing a pink Columbia jacket, black jeans with holes in them and white shoes.
Her family is extremely concerned since she did not contact them at all over the holidays.
Anyone with information on Severson’s disappearance is urged to call police at 651-767-0640. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).