MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old Eden Prairie man faces charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two female clients – including an underage girl – while working as a masseur.
Mitchell Le Dac Ho faces one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the incidents.
According to the criminal complaint, officers received a report on March 14, 2016 of nonconsensual sexual contact occurring at Massage Envy, located in Eden Prairie. A woman reported she was receiving a massage from Ho – while she was naked but covered by a blanket – when he inappropriately touched her genitals.
The sexual assault continued until the victim told Ho to stop, according to the complaint, and she said she paid for the session and left. She later told police she was too afraid to tell anyone what happened.
On Nov. 27, 2017, a juvenile female accused Ho of committing a similar crime while giving her a massage in late September.
If convicted, Ho could face up to 15 years in prison.