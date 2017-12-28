MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A photographer who works with the Minnesota Twins and other sports teams is accusing star Miguel Sano of assault.

Betsy Bissen posted on Twitter that she attends many sporting events, including Twins events, as a photographer with Twins Daily. She also works with the St. Paul Saints and the Minnesota Zoo.

In a tweet posted Thursday, she accuses Sano of assaulting her after an autograph signing. She says Sano told her he had seen her during games and was attempting to flirt with her during the autograph session.

This is not easy for me to share, but I feel I need to share it. This is my story. #metoo pic.twitter.com/PM6g6YuABf — Betsy (@BitzyBetsy) December 28, 2017

When the session was over, Sano allegedly grabbed Bissen as he and his agent were walking to an Apple store. She says she went with because she “didn’t want to cause a scene.”

After about 30 minutes, Bissen says Sano and his agent had a car pulled up to a back hallway door to leave the store. She says Sano decided he had to go to the bathroom before they left, and she accuses Sano of grabbing her and trying to take her to the bathroom with him. She resisted multiple times between screaming and pulling back, and he eventually stopped after about 10 minutes. She says she was in a squatted position with her wrist throbbing because she was resisting Sano’s repeated attempts, and nobody was there to help her.

She says, “I don’t even want to think about what he may have done, had he got me through that door. No, he didn’t rape me, but he sure did assault me. When I said no, it should’ve been the end of it.”

In the same tweet posted Thursday, Bissen says the Twins’ first base coach flirted with her at nearly every game she attended and even asked for her phone number. She said she declined, knowing he’s married and around 20 years older than her.

“Every day new stories come out. More women come forward about their sexual assaults and rapes. When will it end? For those of us who have been thru a similar situation, hearing each of those stories is another reminder of what we went thru,” she wrote. “It’s not just the recaps of my fellow women who have been thru situations of their own that remind me of what happened, it’s every baseball game, every write up about him that rehashes this. Every time I have to hear about how great people thing Miguel Sano is, I’m reminded of how awful he actually is and how he hurt me.”