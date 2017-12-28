2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The state’s top information technology official will retire in February.

Minnesota Information Technology Services Commissioner Tom Baden announced his plan to step down on Thursday, citing health reasons. But it also comes amid problems with the state’s overhaul of its computer system for license plates and tabs. He will officially depart Feb. 2.

Thomas Baden (credit: Minnesota IT Services)

Baden was appointed to the post in 2015 but collectively served 36 years in state government. He was instrumental in solving MNsure’s technological issues after its botched 2014 rollout.

Baden’s departure will leave Gov. Mark Dayton with another cabinet position to fill during his final year in office. Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Ed Ehlinger resigned last week.

Dayton thanked Baden for his long public service in a statement.

