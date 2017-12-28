MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that a limited number of NFC Playoff tickets will go on sale Saturday.
The Vikings clinched the NFC North Division title after beating the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago. That guarantees Minnesota at least one home playoff game.
The Vikings will clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs if they beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday. If they lose, they can also clinch the No. 2 seed with a Carolina Panthers loss or tie at Atlanta, a New Orleans win at Tampa Bay or a Los Angeles Rams win over San Francisco.
Vikings officials say a limited number of playoff tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday for the team’s first playoff game. They’re range from $80-$225 for general seating and $265-$465 for club seats.
Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster web site. There will be no box office or Ticketmaster outlet sales. Up to four tickets can be purchased, and must be done by credit card.
Vikings officials say about 92 percent of current season-ticket holders have purchased playogg tickets.