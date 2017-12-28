MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Traffic throughout the Twin Cities was moving at a slower pace Thursday morning as more return to work following the holiday and were greeted with new snow.
The snowflakes were flying in downtown Minneapolis during the morning rush hour. Metro Transit reported that some routes were experiencing delays.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that they had deployed full crews in the Twin Cities metro area Thursday morning, including roughly 200 snow plows.
However, they said they were putting chemical product down only on trouble spots, because at these cold temperatures, salt is not as effective.
There were also a number of crashes and spinouts being reported, and the metro area traffic maps were showing a significant amount of red for slowed or stalled traffic patterns.
According to WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman, the official snowfall amounts as of 6 a.m. were less than half an inch at the weather stations at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, in Chanhassen, St. Cloud and Eau Claire.