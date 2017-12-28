2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:HealthPartners, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Healthpartners announced the most popular names for babies born at their hospitals this year, and the top two are perhaps more traditional than you would expect in 2017.

The top name for girls was Evelyn, while William was most popular for boys. Evelyn was also the most popular last year, Healthpartners said, while William has been climbing in popularity recently.

More than 6,000 babies were born at Healthpartners hospitals this year, according to the health care company. The full list of most popular names is below.

Girls

  • Abigail
  • Ava
  • Charlotte
  • Eleanor
  • Elizabeth
  • Everly
  • Madalyn
  • Mae
  • McKayla
  • Olivia
  • Raven
  • Sophia/Sofia
  • Tatum
  • Violet

Boys

  • Bryson
  • Caleb
  • Easton
  • Henry
  • Jacob
  • Jordy (Jordyn)
  • Leo
  • Levi
  • Liam
  • Mason
  • Michael
  • Mohamed
  • Payton
  • Samuel
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch