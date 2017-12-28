MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Healthpartners announced the most popular names for babies born at their hospitals this year, and the top two are perhaps more traditional than you would expect in 2017.
The top name for girls was Evelyn, while William was most popular for boys. Evelyn was also the most popular last year, Healthpartners said, while William has been climbing in popularity recently.
More than 6,000 babies were born at Healthpartners hospitals this year, according to the health care company. The full list of most popular names is below.
Girls
- Abigail
- Ava
- Charlotte
- Eleanor
- Elizabeth
- Everly
- Madalyn
- Mae
- McKayla
- Olivia
- Raven
- Sophia/Sofia
- Tatum
- Violet
Boys
- Bryson
- Caleb
- Easton
- Henry
- Jacob
- Jordy (Jordyn)
- Leo
- Levi
- Liam
- Mason
- Michael
- Mohamed
- Payton
- Samuel