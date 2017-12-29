2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an early morning Christmas Eve car chase ended with the driver crashing into a house in the northern metro.

According to the criminal complaint, a Coon Rapids police officer saw a driver, later identified as 50-year-old Stephen Wayne Haney, speeding near Highway 10 and Egret Boulevard just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The officer attempted to stop Haney, but he continued speeding.

stephen wayne haney mug Christmas Eve Car Chase Ends In Crash; Cocaine Found On Driver

(credit: Anoka County)

After fleeing the officer for about 2 miles, Haney lost control of his car and crashed into a house, the complaint states. He got out of the car and ran from police. The officer apprehended Haney and used his Taser to incapacitate him.

The officer searched Haney and found a baggie containing a white substance, which testing showed was about 5 grams of cocaine, according to the complaint.

Haney faces one count of fleeing a peace officer and one count of possessing a controlled substance. He is in custody.

