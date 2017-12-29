MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing hunter who walked and crawled to safety in subzero temperatures is sharing his story of survival.

“I kept saying, ‘I can’t fall. If I fall I’m going to be in a bind,'” said 72-year-old Dave Quiser.

He decided to go grouse hunting on Christmas Day north of his home near Cook.

His truck got stuck on a back road and his family didn’t know where he was.

Quiser also did not have a cellphone on him when he got stuck.

“I found myself in, as deputy sheriffs would say, ‘deep doo-doo,'” Quiser said.

The retired sheriff’s deputy spent the night in his truck as the thermometer reached minus 30-degrees. The next day, he realized he might have to walk to a main road three miles away, just to have a chance of being found.

“I have emphysema and the farthest I’ve been able to walk is one mile,” he said. “I’ve got a father and a brother, both deceased. I called upon them both for strength.”

He also thought of his grandchildren and great grandchildren as he walked, and then after losing strength, crawled through bitter, burning cold. It is an oxymoron only someone in Quiser’s predicament would understand.

The ice tore holes through his pants. Then, with little energy left, a real-life Christmas miracle happened.

“Lo and behold, a truck pulled up alongside of me, and the guy asked me if I’m alright. I said, ‘Hell no I’m not all right [laughs]!'” Quiser said. “They saved my bacon, without a doubt.”

A father and son, checking on logging equipment, just happened to see Quiser. They took him to an area hospital. He was then flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he is being treated for hypothermia.

And while frostbite will take some of his fingers, it won’t take his spirit.

“Let your family know where you’re going, and never give up. Never, ever give up,” Quiser said.