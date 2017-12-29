MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 61-year-old Winona man is dead after losing control of his vehicle on a snowy road Thursday.
According to the state patrol, shortly after 10:30 a.m. a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on 1-90 south near the I-90/Highway 61 split, which is south of Dakota, Minnesota.
The Ford was behind a semi in the left lane. Due to snowy roads, the semi was producing a “snow cloud”, according to the state patrol. The Ford then lost control, went through the median, across westbound lanes, through the guardrail and rolled over the embankment.
The Ford came to a rest on its roof in River Street in Dresbach, Minnesota.
The driver suffered fatal injuries. He has been identified as James Weaver.
The state patrol says the victim was wearing a seat belt and that alcohol was not involved.