MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings can clinch a first round bye with a win over the Chicago Bears this weekend, and judging by Friday’s injury report, they may need it.

The team has ruled out four players for Sunday’s game: center Pat Elflein, long snapper Kevin McDermott, nose tackle Shamar Stephen and cornerback Tramaine Brock, Sr.

Head coach Mike Zimmer Friday did not say who would take Elflein’s place.

“All these guys are pretty versatile, so we’ll see,” Zimmer said.

Nick Easton, who filled in for the rookie center in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers, was placed on injured reserve this week after he fractured his ankle in the team’s win at Green Bay.

The Vikings signed long snapper Jeff Overbaugh this week to replace McDermott, who separated his shoulder last week.

Brock was the only one of the four who practiced Friday.

The Bears listed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson and tight end Adam Shaheen as questionable, while tackle Bobby Massie and guard Josh Sitton are listed as doubtful.

With a win at home Sunday, the Vikings will finish the season 13-3 and clinch the No. 2 seed, earning a week off.