MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say multiple people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 494 in Bloomington, likely due to icy conditions.

The Bloomington Fire Department responded to the crash shortly after 5 a.m. on I-494 over the Minnesota River bridge. Authorities say multiple people were hurt, and the crash required firefighters to perform prolonged extrication on at least one victim.

bloomington crash 2 Multiple Injured In Bloomington Crash On I 494

(credit: Bloomington Fire Department)

bloomington crash 1 Multiple Injured In Bloomington Crash On I 494

(credit: Bloomington Fire Department)

Authorities say roads in the area are very slippery, especially on ramps and bridges, due to black ice.

It’s been a tough week on Minnesota roads, with light snow causing more than 1,110 crashes earlier this week.

