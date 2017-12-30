MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say multiple people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 494 in Bloomington, likely due to icy conditions.
The Bloomington Fire Department responded to the crash shortly after 5 a.m. on I-494 over the Minnesota River bridge. Authorities say multiple people were hurt, and the crash required firefighters to perform prolonged extrication on at least one victim.
Authorities say roads in the area are very slippery, especially on ramps and bridges, due to black ice.
It’s been a tough week on Minnesota roads, with light snow causing more than 1,110 crashes earlier this week.